Record high conviction rate for violence against women and girls revealed

Three in four cases of violence against women and girls taken on by prosecutors end in conviction, the highest rate since comparable records began, new figures for England and Wales show. The 76.1% figure for 2017/18 represents the highest conviction rate since data was compiled by the Crown Prosecution Service in 2006/07, and indicates an upwards trend of annual improvements in that rate since 2014/15 (73.5%). Elsewhere, data in the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) report shows rape victims are now as likely to see their attacker convicted after a trial (49.3%) than at any other time since 2012/13, when the rate was at 51.9%.

But while there were positives to be drawn from highest ever conviction rates for sexual offences excluding rape, meaning more than four in five victims (or 80.4% of cases) ended in a successful outcome for prosecutors, the data showed regional variations in the average length of time it takes to charge a rape suspect – from 38 days in the East Midlands, to 123 days in the east of England. The figures also showed:

– A 100% conviction rate for child killers in 2017/18

– The highest domestic abuse conviction rate since comparable data began in 2009/10

– A 23.1% drop in the number of rape cases taken on by the CPS in the 12 months to 2017/18

– A rise in the conviction rate for human trafficking offences, up from 61.4% to 65.1% during the last 12 months

– A fourth consecutive annual decrease in the volume of honour-based violence crimes resulting in a criminal charge

Alison Saunders, overseeing her final VAWG report before she stands down as director of public prosecutions later this year, said: “Crimes of violence against women and girls continue to make up a fifth of the CPS caseload. “Our focus is on making sure the right person is prosecuted for the right offence, and bringing offenders to justice wherever possible. “VAWG cases, in particular rape and serious sexual offences, are among the most complex we deal with. “Over the past decade, the CPS and the police have undertaken extensive work to address the particular challenges involved. “Our priority is to continue to work with the police, to bring strong cases and respond to challenges such as the substantial increase in digital evidence that is now a common feature of these cases.”

