Royal Mail ask people to stop posting their non-recyclable crisp packets back to Walkers without envelopes

Royal Mail has asked environmentalists posting their crisp packets back to manufacturer Walkers to use envelopes.

Campaigners at 38 Degrees have been encouraging their supporters to post their crisp bags back to the company in protest of them being non-recyclable.

Royal Mail is obligated to forward on the crisp packets to Walkers by law, but without an envelope the empty snack bags cannot be put through sorting machines and must be retrieved by hand.

The postal service has complained this can cause delays.

"We strongly encourage customers not to post anything into the postal system which is not properly packaged," a Royal Mail spokesperson has said.

"Crisp packets can't go through the machines, they are not normal mail items therefore my hardworking colleagues need to manually sort them, which adds to time."

Crisp packets take around 75-80 years to decompose.