Salisbury Novichok suspect’s ‘real identity revealed’

An online investigations group has published what it says is the real identity of one of the prime suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack. Bellingcat has reported that the man who was named as Ruslan Boshirov is actually Colonel Anatoliy Chepiga, who they say is a highly decorated officer in the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service. The Home Office said it could neither confirm nor deny the reporting about the suspect’s real identity. Scotland Yard, which has already said it believed the two suspects were using aliases, declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Britain accused Russia of “lies and blatant fabrications” after the prime suspects in the Novichok attack claimed they visited the UK as tourists. The men who said their names were Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russian state-funded news channel RT they travelled to the “wonderful” city in Wiltshire after recommendations from friends. The pair claimed they have been left fearing for their lives after Britain pointed to their involvement and said they were officers in Russian military intelligence service the GRU. Downing Street called the content of the interview “deeply offensive to the victims and loved ones of this horrific attack”. In a translation from Russian, the pair told RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan they worked in the fitness industry.

‘Ruslan Boshirov’ and ‘Alexander Petrov’ on Fisherton Road, Salisbury Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA