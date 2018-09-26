Salisbury suspect 'true identity' revealed as a colonel in the Russian military intelligence

Left: Anatoliy Chepiga’s passport photo from 2003. Middle: “Ruslan Boshirov”‘s passport photo from 2009. Right: “Ruslan Boshirov”, as seen in a photograph released by UK police Credit: Bellingcat

An investigative journalism website has published what it says is the real identity of one of the Russian intelligence officers suspected of the Salisbury nerve agent poisoning. The Bellingcat website, which is run by British citizen journalist and blogger Elliott Higgins, claims to have found the real identity of one of the two suspects in the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy. The man who was named by counter-terrorism police as Ruslan Boshirov is alleged to actually be Colonel Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU).

The Home Office said it could neither confirm nor deny the reporting about the suspect’s real identity. Scotland Yard, which has already said it believed the two suspects were using aliases, declined to comment.

The two men caught on CCTV in Salisbury Credit: Met Police/PA

Earlier this month, the UK has accused Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov of the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. Britain also accused Russia of responding with “obfuscation and lies” after the prime suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack claimed they visited the UK as tourists. Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russian state-funded news channel RT they travelled to the “wonderful” city in Wiltshire after recommendations from friends. The pair claimed they have been left fearing for their lives after Britain pointed to their involvement.

Alexander Petrov, left, and Ruslan Boshirov Credit: Met Police/PA