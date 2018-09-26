Scotland squad to turn fully professional before World Cup

The Scottish women’s football squad will be able to train full-time for next year’s World Cup thanks to a funding boost.

The Scottish Government has pledged around £80,000 extra cash to the team so the players who are not currently professionals can train full-time from January.

The Scottish team has qualified for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which takes place in France next June.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the funding at Hampden Park in Glasgow.