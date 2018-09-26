Second Brexit vote ‘hypothetical’, say Labour frontbenchers

Senior shadow cabinet members have distanced Labour from a second Brexit referendum the day after party delegates voted to keep the option on the table. Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, said the party would not include a new referendum in its manifesto if a general election was called before March. Her justice colleague Richard Burgon said if Jeremy Corbyn’s party was in power now it would be negotiating a Brexit deal. It came after shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday won a standing ovation from Labour conference delegates when he said “nobody is ruling out Remain as an option” in a fresh vote.

Rebecca Long-Bailey Credit: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

The event in Liverpool voted overwhelmingly to keep the option of a new vote “on the table”, after he explicitly said it could include the option of staying in the EU. Mrs Long-Bailey told BBC Radio 5 Live that Sir Keir’s motion, hammered out after a late-night meeting, respected the 2016 referendum result. Asked if a new vote would be among a list of manifesto pledges if Theresa May sent the country to the polls before Brexit day in March, she said “no”. She added that a second referendum was “hypothetical”, adding: “What we have said is that, in a very extreme set of circumstances, nothing should be ruled out, and that includes a People’s Vote.” She said it was not impossible Labour would vote to support a deal made by the Prime Minister, but added “we are a long way away” from anything the party could back being produced.

Richard Burgon Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Mr Burgon said Labour’s policy remained that “we accept and respect the outcome of the referendum”. Asked on LBC radio about Sir Keir leaving open the door to a second poll, he said: “Who knows where history is going to go? “The Labour Party isn’t calling for a second referendum. “Labour has our own vision of Brexit, respecting, accepting the outcome of the referendum.” Fellow MP Graham Stringer, a Leave supporter, warned there could be “real electoral peril” if the EU referendum result was not implemented. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Sir Keir’s motion was a “classic Labour Party conference fudge”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.