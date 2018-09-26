Sons of Anarchy actor Paul John Vasquez dies aged 48

Sons of Anarchy actor Paul John Vasquez has died aged 48 after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Mr Vasquez was found unconscious at his father's home in San Jose on Monday, according to entertainment website TMZ.

Paramedics were apparently called to the scene but they were unable to revive him.

The TV star appeared in two episodes of Sons of Anarchy in 2011 where he starred as Angel Ganz.

He is also known for roles in CSI:NY, NYPD Blue and How I Met Your Mother.

Mr Vasquez was seemingly working on multiple projects at the time of his death, including the pre-production of a movies titled Thug Alley and Spody Gets His Gunz.

His death comes just months after the passing of his Sons of Anarchy co-star Alan O'Neill.

The cause of Mr Vasquez's death is still being investigated.