Submarine inventor convicted of murdering reporter loses appeal

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, convicted of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, has lost an appeal against his life sentence. Madsen listened quietly as Judge Jan Uffe Rasmussen read out the ruling by the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen, which came shortly after he apologised to the victim’s family. Judge Rasmussen said the High Court had reached the same conclusion as the Copenhagen City Court, which sentenced Madsen to life in April after convicting him of murder.

In Denmark, a life sentence equates to 16 years on average but can be extended. Madsen, 47, had wanted a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term. The prosecutor had argued that the life sentence should be upheld, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned. Madsen stood up to hear the sentence and was motionless as Judge Rasmussen read out the ruling. Prosecutor Kristian Kirk was satisfied with the ruling.

Prosecutor Kristian Kirk Credit: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

“It is a case of a completely unusual severity,” he told reporters. Before the ruling, Madsen apologised to Ms Wall’s family. “I’m terribly sorry to Kim’s relatives for what happened,” Madsen said. Ingrid and Joachim Wall, the reporter’s parents, were present in court. Defence lawyer Betina Hald Engmark had argued that her client “has a clean criminal record and alone has been convicted for one murder”.

Defence lawyer Betina Hald Engmark Credit: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP