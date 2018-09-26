Supermarkets cut petrol prices after fall in wholesale costs

Petrol prices have been cut by up to 2p per litre by supermarkets after a fall in wholesale costs. Asda was the first to announce it was reducing prices, followed by Morrisons and Sainsbury’s. Diesel prices remain unchanged. Asda said this was because “wholesale costs haven’t moved” for the fuel.

Average UK fuel prices had spiralled in recent weeks, reaching £1.31 per litre of petrol and £1.35 for diesel. The last time fuel was more expensive was July 2014. Over the past six months the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car that runs on petrol or diesel has risen by around £6. Government data published on Tuesday showed that for the first time in three months there was no weekly increase in the price of petrol, while the rise in diesel slowed to 0.2p per litre.

