Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces fresh allegations

The US Senate Judiciary Committee is reviewing new allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti provided a statement from his client to the committee.

According to a document Mr Avenatti posted on Twitter, the woman alleges she witnessed Mr Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s”.

The woman also made other accusations in her statement.

In a statement, Mr Kavanaugh said: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Mr Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women, putting his nomination for the high court at risk.

He and one of the accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, will give evidence publicly on Thursday before the Judiciary Committee.

Mr Avenatti declined to expand on the allegation in an interview on ABC’s The View, saying he would not add detail beyond what was in the statement.