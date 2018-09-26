Surveillance equipment found in van of murdered dissident republican, family claim

A police watchdog has been asked to investigate the discovery of surveillance equipment in a van driven by a prominent dissident republican prior to his murder. The family of Tommy Crossan, who was shot dead in west Belfast in 2014, have also asked the Police Ombudsman to establish how much police knew about those behind previous threats to kill the former leading Continuity IRA member. The developments emerged during a preliminary inquest hearing in Belfast. A full inquest hearing into the 43-year-old father-of-six’s death had already been adjourned earlier this year to facilitate a probe by the Ombudsman.

Tommy Crossan’s daughter Debbie (right) outside Belfast Coroner’s Court with her solicitor Sarah Wilson from MSM Law Credit: David Young/PA

More details about the family’s complaint to Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire were revealed to Coroner Patrick McGurgan on Wednesday. Mr Crossan was shot dead at a fuel depot off the Springfield Road on Good Friday 2014. At the time there were suspicions the murder was linked to a long-running dispute with rival dissident republicans. No-one has ever been convicted. As Mr Crossan’s daughter Debbie watched on in court, her barrister Stephen Toal told the corner the family had concerns about the extent of the police’s prior intelligence before the shooting. “The family is aware that the van the deceased was driving immediately before the murder was found with surveillance equipment,” he said. “He took a trip to Limerick just before the murder and when the van was returned from police after the murder surveillance equipment was discovered in it.” It is understood the equipment was found in the ceiling of the van.

