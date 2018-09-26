The Many Faces of Loneliness

Our series examining the issue of loneliness.

It has been described as a public health emergency; a silent epidemic as lethal to our health as smoking and obesity; a problem deserving of a dedicated government minister. As part of a special week of coverage examining the issue of loneliness, we have spoken to the people - young and old - in crisis behind closed doors. From young Edward to widow Angela, meet Britain's many faces of loneliness.

Edward, a young carer

Edward is one of 700,000 young carers in the UK. The 11-year-old, who helps his mother and father care for his sister Amelie, who has significant learning difficulties. While his parents are Amelie's main carers, Edward's commitment to helping his sister has often led him to feeling torn and isolated. "I can't really plan days out with my friends because I have to be looking after Amelie and helping my mummy and daddy." Edward now visits his local Carers Trust centre to socialise and for time to make new friends. With an estimated 89% of carers across the UK having experienced feelings of loneliness and isolation, Edward wants society to start caring for the carers.

The robots helping children beat loneliness in Norway

Long term illness is often another cause of loneliness but one company has found a way to help housebound children beat the feeling of isolation in the shape of a robot. Fitted with a camera, microphone and speaker it acts as a child's eyes and ears in the classroom - streaming live pictures to their computer at home. ITV News London travelled to Oslo to meet the robot's makers who say it helps children feel part of everyday life.

Useful numbers to call: