Top Indian court backs use of identification numbers for citizens

India’s top court has upheld the government’s policy of issuing a 12-digit identification number to every citizen.

But the Supreme Court said it cannot be made mandatory for services such as bank accounts, mobile phone connections and school admissions.

In a 4-1 decision, the court said that the government could use the scheme for tax purposes and providing benefits under welfare schemes such as subsidised food items and cooking fuel.

Lawyer Prashan Bhushan said private organisations could not ask for the number because of privacy concerns.

The Indian government has enrolled more than 90% of the country’s 1.3 billion people since it launched the scheme in 2010 linking fingerprints, iris scans and photos of citizens to the unique 12-digit number.