Top judge warns of Brexit implications for Irish court

“Unfortunately there seems to be little greater clarity at this stage as to the precise terms on which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union,” he said.

Mr Justice Clarke outlined some of the “burdens” Ireland now faces as the only full common law country in the European Union.

Chief Justice of Ireland, Justice Frank Clarke, used his opening speech of the new legal year to warn of the impending implications after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union next year.

Ireland’s top judge has laid bare the “significant” challenges that face the judicial system after Brexit.

“But significant challenges lie ahead for the Irish courts not least in the context of the fact that Ireland will become, after Brexit, the leading common law jurisdiction within the European Union.”

While outlining his priorities ahead of the new legal year, Mr Justice Clarke said that the Irish Supreme Court has been involved in the organisations which represent Supreme Courts throughout Europe for many years.

He continued: “Because systems differ there are, in effect, three such organisations representing respectively Constitutional Courts, Supreme Administrative Courts and general Supreme Courts.

“While we have always played our role in all of these bodies, it is highly likely that we will be called on to play a much greater role in the future.

“Furthermore, those bodies are regularly consulted by the European Commission and other institutions and thus can influence the laws and required practices which emanate from Brussels.

“There is unfortunately a significant risk of unintended consequences if European Union laws are made without a real input from the common law countries.

“The United Kingdom has, to date, played a significant role in that regard but a particular burden will now fall on Ireland.”

The top judge also used his speech to call for a major investment in the IT systems within the courts.

He called for the overhaul and modernisation of the IT system saying the current system is “a long way short of where” it should be.

“A key component of the contribution which we in the courts can make is to ensure that our procedures are modern and accessible so that they do not place any unnecessary difficulty in the way of those accessing the courts whether with the benefit of legal representation or not.”

He said that the Supreme Court will become an “e-court” with online filing of appeals and submissions.

Plans are under way to develop a comprehensive on-line system where the virtual documents will reflect the official court records.