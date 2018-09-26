Trump accuses China of attempting to interfere in US election

President Donald Trump has accused China of attempting to interfere in the upcoming US congressional elections, claiming the Chinese are motivated by opposition to his tough trade policy. Mr Trump was speaking in front of world leaders while chairing the United Nations Security Council for the first time. His accusation comes amid the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election to help him and concerns that the November elections could also be vulnerable. “Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election,” Mr Trump said.

“They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade.” Asked later what evidence he had, he replied “plenty of evidence” but did not provide any. He alleged again: “They would like to see me not win because this is the first time ever that they’ve been confronted on trade. And we are winning and we’re winning big. And they can’t get involved with our elections.” A Chinese delegate shrugged when he heard Mr Trump’s statement via translation in the General Assembly. China later denied Mr Trump’s accusation. “We do not and will not interfere in any countries’ domestic affairs,” said foreign minister Wang Yi at the United Nations.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi Credit: Evan Vucci/AP