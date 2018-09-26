Trump dismisses allegations against Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh

US President Donald Trump has said the sexual misconduct accusations against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are “a con job”. Mr Trump praised Mr Kavanaugh at a news conference on Wednesday, but in answer to a question he said he could consider changing his mind on the nomination if evidence by accuser Christine Blasey Ford is totally convincing. He said of the allegations, which Mr Kavanaugh denies, by her and others: “If I thought he was guilty of something like this … yeah, sure.”

As with the allegations by two previous accusers, the latest incidents are alleged to have occurred decades ago. In a sworn declaration, Julie Swetnick of Washington DC, said she witnessed Mr Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s”. Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, provided the declaration to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Republican leaders indicated they were still determined to have the committee vote on recommending Mr Kavanaugh on Friday — after a dramatic hearing on Thursday at which both Mr Kavanaugh and Ms Ford, are to give evidence. A roll call presumably would follow next week by the full Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 majority. Mr Kavanaugh would be likely to cement a conservative tilt to the Supreme Court for years to come, but that could be thrown into doubt if he cannot be confirmed before November elections that might swing Senate control to the Democrats.

Protesters are calling for the allegations to be investigated before Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Republicans, therefore, are anxious to get to the climactic vote, while Democrats insist there should be a time-out to investigate the women’s allegations. There are hints of Republican hesitancy. Susan Collins of Maine, a pivotal moderate who has not announced her position, said she was taking Ms Swetnick’s claims seriously. Mr Kavanaugh, the 53-year-old appeals court judge, released a statement denying Ms Swetnick’s accusations. “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” he said. Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted that about 20 committee investigators are “tracking down all allegations/leads & talking to all witnesses & gathering all evidence”.

