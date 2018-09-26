Turtle gets around on wheelchair made from Lego

News outlets report that veterinarians had performed surgery on the grapefruit-sized eastern box turtle found in July with fractures to the underside of his shell.

A wild turtle with a broken shell is rolling around on a wheelchair made of Lego while recovering at a US zoo.

Vet Garrett Fraess said keeping the shell bottom off the ground is important so it can heal. Mr Fraess says no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, so he sent sketches to a friend who is a Lego enthusiast.

A few weeks after the surgery, the turtle had the wheelchair, which gets the shell off the ground and allows his legs to move.

Maryland Zoo doctor Ellen Bronson said the turtle is likely to use the wheelchair until the spring.