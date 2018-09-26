UK Weather Forecast: Wet and windy in the north, warmer in the south.

Today:Early mist or fog in central/southern England and Wales will clear quickly to leave a sunny day, and warmer than yesterday. However in the north of the UK, there will be rain through much of the day, and strong winds.

Tonight:Rain continuing in the north overnight, with heavy bursts across Scotland, but easing up in Northern Ireland and northern England. Clear, dry and cold in the south with fog patches.

Thursday:Sunny and warm in the south again, but cloudier in the Midlands and North Wales. Cloudy with rain in northern England and Northern Ireland. Brighter with showers across Scotland.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Sunny spells Friday and Saturday, but some rain and strong winds in the north. Sunday central areas rather cloudy with light rain possible. Cold at night; some overnight frost/fog possible.