What the papers say – September 26

Jeremy Corbyn’s closing address at the Labour Party conference, a speech by Theresa May in the US and an event allowing members of the public to sleep in Fred West’s cell make headlines on Wednesday. The Labour leader will attack “greed-is-good” capitalism and set out plans to change the economy in his keynote speech to party members on Wednesday, The Guardian reports.

Mr Corbyn will criticise politicians who “strained every sinew” to bail out the banks after the final crash, The Independent reports.

Mr Corbyn will also announce a large expansion of free childcare for poor families, according to the Daily Mirror.

There will also be a pledge to bring about a “green jobs revolution” and double the number of onshore wind turbines, the i reports.

Meanwhile the Mrs May will detail plans to cut taxes and use “smart regulation” to boost post-Brexit Britain, the Daily Telegraph says.

In a speech in New York, the PM will also say that Britain is willing to compete with the EU if no Brexit deal is reached, the Daily Express reports.

West Midlands Police have been criticised for promoting a Halloween event at Steelhouse Lane prison where attendees could sleep in Fred West’s cell, the Metro reports.

The Sun says members of the public were offered a stay in the serial killer’s old room for £75 a night.

As well as West, members of the Peaky Blinders were once inmates at the prison which is still owned by the police, the Daily Star reports.

In other news, the Financial Times leads with Argentina’s economic woes.

Banks are trying to avoid having to refund victims of fraud, the Daily Mail says.

The Times carries the inquest into the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, after an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger baguette.