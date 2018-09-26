Will Smith bungee jumps out a helicopter into the Grand Canyon to celebrate turning 50

Will Smith has bungee jumped out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

The actor, rapper and comedian completed the feat live on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, which was his 50th birthday.

He has often spoken about challenging himself to overcome fear, and has previously documented his experiences skydiving out of a plane, bungee jumping off a bridge and SCUBA diving in the ocean.

So after he was challenged to heli-bungee by Yes Theory - a group that makes videos about challenges and getting out of your comfort zone - he agreed to do it on three conditions.

It would be for charity; he would do it after he finished his latest movie so he didn't breach the contract; and it had to be over the Grand Canyon.