Zimbabwe leader reveals he has offered Trump land for golf course

Zimbabwe’s leader has said he is willing to offer land to US President Donald Trump to build a golf course in a national park teeming with wildlife.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was speaking to a New York investors’ forum ahead of his first address to a United Nations annual gathering of world leaders this week.

Mr Mnangagwa said he made the offer to Trump staffers earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, pitching land in the tourist town of Victoria Falls.

Mr Trump is a keen golfer.

“I had offered President Trump ground to build a state-of-the-art golf course so that as he plays he can be able to see the big five,” Zimbabwe’s president said.