Beluga whale in Thames 'foraging normally'

The beluga whale swimming in the Thamesthousands of miles from its natural Arctic habitat is still feeding and there are no plans to try and move it, conservationists have said.

The whale was spotted on Gravesend, Kent, on Tuesday and is being monitored by the Port of London Authority (PLA) and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

The PLA manages shipping and tourism in the Thames as well as monitoring the health of the marine environment.

Nicknamed "Benny" by the media, the whale has stayed in more or less the same spot and is displaying behaviour consistent with foraging, a spokesman for the PLA said.

The spokesman said: "We are not planning to intervene – it’s moving around freely but in the same location."

He continued: "It appears to be exhibiting what scientists would call ‘foraging behaviour’ and it’s likely to be feeding.

"Its behaviour is consistent with that of a healthy animal that’s feeding – no one knows if it is feeding normally or adequately, but it’s behaviour is consistent with that."