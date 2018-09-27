Bloody Sunday shooting victim awarded £193,000 in compensation

A man shot in the face during Bloody Sunday has been awarded almost £200,000 in damages.

Michael Quinn, from Derry, was an A-level student when he was shot by a solider on January 30, 1972, during one of the most infamous incidents of the Troubles.

Thirteen people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in the city. A 14th victim died months later in hospital.

With the UK Government having apologised for the actions of soldiers on the day after the landmark Saville Inquiry of 2010 found those targeted had been entirely innocent, a number of test cases have been taken to court to establish the level of compensation due.