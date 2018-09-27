BP receives approval to develop new oil field in North Sea

BP has been granted approval to develop the Vorlich Field in the North Sea, targeting 30 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The field is expected to come on stream in 2020 and is predicted to produce 20,000 barrels gross of oil equivalent a day at its peak.

BP announced on Thursday that it has received approval from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) to proceed with the development in the central North Sea.

It said the £200 million project is part of a programme of North Sea subsea tie-back developments that seek to access important new production from fields located near to established producing infrastructure.