BrewDog axes events with US beer firm over offer to Trump supporters

A Scottish craft brewer has pulled out of a project with an American beer maker after it reportedly offered free drinks to Donald Trump supporters in the UK.

BrewDog was to join with Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing for events in six of its bars across England from Saturday.

But the Aberdeenshire-based company pulled out after the US firm apparently said it would give a free beer to anyone who said they were a fan of their country’s president.