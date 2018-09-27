“If I won the Lottery tomorrow…” Sarah muses... “I would buy one of those lovely houses up the hill by the school, a lovely four bedroomed house with a huge garden and we’d all be settled and happy.” She smiles - dreaming of the perfect home for her husband and four young children.

Alas, for Sarah, as for thousands of other families across the UK, home ownership is simply out of reach: one in five households are now in private rented accommodation. Why? Cost and supply say experts. We’re not building enough homes - we are still 140,000 a year short of government targets - and the majority of homes we do build are too expensive for many. in Britain’s Property Crisis - Tonight, reporter Jonathan Maitland travels to Manchester. He reveals that of the 9,700 new homes in the pipeline up to 2021 in Manchester city centre, only 28 of them will be classed as ‘affordable’ rental homes.

“It’s destroying the social framework of our city. We have a situation where people born here can no longer live here, they have to move out elsewhere to neighbouring boroughs." – Cllr Richard Kilpatrick, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Manchester City Council

But there are some affordable homes planned outside the city centre. In a statement Manchester City Council said:

“Currently in the region of 2250 affordable homes are in the pipeline across the city and we’re working up proposals for 2500 additional ones. The Council as landowner works closely with development partners to ensure affordable housing plays a key part in joint venture development.” – Manchester City Council

Last week, the government pledged an extra £2bn from 2022 for a new wave of social housing, but concerns are raised in Britain’s Property Crisis - Tonight, that this extra money is too little, too late. Four children in a bedroom Sarah and her family live in the coastal village of Mevagissey in Cornwall. The problem is, they aren’t the only ones who think Mevagissey is the place to be. There are 19,000 people on the waiting list for affordable housing in Cornwall. Meanwhile, the county has the highest proportion of holiday homes in the UK - one in 10. In Mevagissey and surrounding villages, the proportion of holiday homes compared to regular live-in homes climbs to nearly 50%. This means that there is less housing to go around for local families, and that prices have risen as investors compete to snap up the most desirable properties, like grand sea-view holiday homes.

A three-bedroom house now averages over £300,000 in the local area - 11 times local wages. Sarah’s husband works as a carer, and she is a stay-at-home mum. They have no option but to rent. All they can afford is a two bed property with the four kids squashed into one bedroom. She’s been on the waiting list for a council house for an astonishing 10 years, but despite checking every Friday, is yet to be awarded a suitable home. The eye-watering price of land

So why don’t we build more affordable housing? Polly Neate, chief executive at charity Shelter, believes a key reason could be the escalating price of land:

“The price of land is so high now that only private developers can buy it and they can only make a profit on the houses they build on it if they are luxury homes at very high prices… “...It isn’t possible to build social homes on land that costs as much as it does, you’ll never make your money back.” – Polly Neate, Chief Executive - Shelter

Indeed - the value of land in Britain is now truly eye watering. Since 1995 its worth has more than quadrupled to £5 TRILLION and is now the most valuable asset in the UK worth more than all homes, commercial property, machinery and equipment in the UK combined. And it’s especially valuable if you are a landowner with permission to build housing on your land. The net profits landowners made from getting planning permission last year was over £13bn - more than Coca Cola, Google and Amazon’s profits combined. Luke Murphy, from the Institute of Public Policy Research, says that the rising price also means that companies hold onto land as an investment, rather than releasing it for much-needed housing: