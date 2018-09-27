Brussels to name square after murdered MP Jo Cox

A square in the centre of Brussels will be named in honour of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Jeremy Corbyn will attend the official inauguration of Place Jo Cox alongside her relatives in the Belgian capital on Thursday afternoon.

The city decided to rename the square near the town hall in honour of the former Labour Batley and Spen MP in a bid to have more streets and public places named after women.

The 41-year-old mother-of-two, who was killed by neo-Nazi terrorist Thomas Mair in 2016, is said to have frequented the Ancienne Belgique concert hall which backs onto the square when she worked in Belgium before being elected to Parliament in 2015.