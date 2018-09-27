Charles and Camilla to tour West Africa

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to tour Africa – following in the footsteps of Theresa May.

Charles and Camilla will travel hard on the heels of the Prime Minister, who made a high-profile visit to the continent just a few weeks ago.

The prince and duchess will tour the Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria over nine days from October 31, Clarence House has said.

Theresa May made a three-nation trade mission to Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria during August and September, in an attempt to bolster Britain’s post-Brexit fortunes.

Scott Furssedonn-Wood, Charles’ deputy private secretary, said the couple were visiting the three countries at the request of the British Government.

He added: “Their Royal Highnesses’ visit will celebrate the UK’s historic ties with these three Commonwealth nations, and also our dynamic contemporary partnerships with each of them in areas ranging from business to the arts, defence co-operation to medical research.

“The tour will also highlight the people-to-people links between our countries and the invaluable contribution they make to our shared prosperity and security.”