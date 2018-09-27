Corbyn in plea for ‘better world’ as Brussels square is named after Jo Cox

Jeremy Corbyn urged mourners to help “build a better world” when he spoke at a ceremony to name a square in the centre of Brussels after murdered Labour MP Jo Cox. The Labour leader described Mrs Cox as someone who “lived her life to make lives better for everyone else”.

Jeremy Corbyn talks to journalists after the official inauguration of Jo Cox Square in the centre of Brussels Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

As plaques were unveiled, he told a crowd of friends and relatives in Place Jo Cox: “She always gave this message that we have far more in common that unites us than can ever possibly divide us.” The mother-of-two, who was killed by neo-Nazi terrorist Thomas Mair in 2016, frequented the Ancienne Belgique concert hall which backs onto the square when she worked in Belgium.

She lived in the country for six years before being elected to Parliament in 2015. Mr Corbyn thanked the people of Brussels for the “truly wonderful gesture” to honour the 41-year-old who was “so cruelly killed, so young, in such a brutal way”. He attended the ceremony with Tracey Brabin, the MP who has taken over Mrs Cox’s Batley and Spen constituency, and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Mr Corbyn was later heading to meet Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit negotiator. Shaking hands with Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater and parents Gordon and Jean Leadbeater, he ended his speech by saying: “In her memory let’s build that better world. We can change the world, thank you.”

Jo Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater Credit: AP/Francisco Seco