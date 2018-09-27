Corbyn to set out Labour’s Brexit plan with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier

Jeremy Corbyn is set to meet with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in a bid to break the current Brexit impasse.

The Labour leader will travel to Brussels with shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer with the message that no-deal is not acceptable.

The visit comes just 24 hours after Mr Corbyn used his Labour Party conference speech to say that his party will vote against Theresa May’s Chequers plan “as it stands” and oppose a no-deal Brexit.

Ahead of his meeting with Mr Barnier, Mr Corbyn said: “With just weeks of negotiating time left, it’s clear that UK-EU Brexit talks are in a perilous state.

“Time is running out and companies are losing patience with the absence of any clarity from the Government.

“Crashing out of Europe with no deal risks being a national disaster.

“That is why I’m meeting EU officials today, and I will be urging them to do all they can to avoid a ‘no-deal’ outcome, which would be so damaging to jobs and living standards in both the UK and EU countries.”