David Beckham's speeding charge thrown out on technicality

Mr Freeman told reporters Beckham, who was not in court, was "very relieved with the verdict and very happy with his legal team" after the trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

However, his lawyer, Nick Freeman, dubbed "Mr Loophole", managed to get the charge dropped because the notice of intended prosecution arrived one day outside the statutory 14-day window.

The former England footballer was accused of driving a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in London's Paddington shortly after 5.30pm on January 23.

David Beckham has avoided a speeding trial after a charge against him was thrown out on a technicality.

District Judge Barbara Barnes told the court, the Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) was sent on February 2 and should have arrived at Bentley Motors Ltd, the registered keepers of the vehicle, by February 6.

Summing up, she said the law allowed for the "vagaries" of the postal system to be taken into account.

She said: "In this case I'm satisfied that the NIP was indeed sent within the 14 days to allow for it to be delivered within the 14 days.

"I find that on the balance of probabilities it's more likely than not this NIP was actually not served on the registered keeper of the vehicle within the 14 days as required.

"What I find is the fact it did not arrive in the post room of Bentley Motors Ltd until February 7 and therefore was one day outside the legal limit.

"The defendant in this case cannot be convicted".

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was not in court.

Mr Freeman has represented Beckham before, in 1999 he helped the then Manchester United player win his licence back even though a judge upheld a speeding conviction against him.

The lawyer counts Sir Alex Ferguson, Andrew Flintoff, and Colin Montgomerie among his celebrity clientele.