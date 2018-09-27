Derek Hatton rejoins Labour 33 years after he was kicked out

Hard-left former politician Derek Hatton has rejoined the Labour Party – 33 years after he was booted out by then-leader Neil Kinnock.

Mr Hatton, former deputy leader of Liverpool’s City Council, was expelled for belonging to a left-wing militant faction.

He caused national outcry in the 1980s by setting an illegal budget and was denounced at the 1985 for sending redundancy notices by taxi to thousands of council workers.

He and other members of Trotskyite group known as the Militant Tendency were widely blamed for making the party unelectable during Mr Kinnock’s tenure.

The 70-year-old has said he was inspired by Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership to reapply for membership.