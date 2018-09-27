Early diagnosis ‘key’ in complications of the placenta

New guidance is being issued to doctors and other healthcare professionals about complications of the placenta in expectant mothers, including about a condition which affected reality star Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian developed placenta accreta when pregnant with her daughter North West, which can be fatal for both mother and baby.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) said its revised clinical guidelines highlight how the highest rates of complication occur when it is only diagnosed at delivery, showing there is a need for earlier diagnosis.

It has also updated guidance on the even rarer placenta previa-accreta, which TV presenter Amanda Holden suffered from when pregnant with her youngest daughter, Hollie.

Both conditions can result in death for both mother and baby, but the college said early diagnosis and more specialised care can help to reduce the associated risks and ensure the safest possible outcomes.

Rates of both conditions have increased and are likely to continue to rise as a result of rising rates of caesarean births and use of assisted reproductive technology, such as IVF.

The risks of both, which are often combined, increases with the numbers of previous caesarean sections and the new guidelines recommend that women must be informed of this risk when discussing the benefits and risks of a caesarean birth.

Placenta praevia refers to a low lying-placenta. It occurs when the placenta attaches in the lower part of the womb and can sometimes completely cover the neck of the womb. The condition can lead to heavy bleeding during pregnancy or birth.

It is checked for during the routine 20 week ultrasound scan. If it is detected, a woman will have the opportunity to discuss her birthing options with her healthcare professional. A caesarean is usually the safest way to give birth, but this will depend on her individual circumstances.