EU nationals leaving NHS in rising numbers

The gap between the number of EU nationals joining and leaving the NHS has narrowed further, new figures reveal. There has been a steady decline in the number starting work in the health service since 2015, data from NHS Digital shows, but a rise in the number quitting.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the UK has become a “less attractive place” to work, as it called for urgent action to address workforce shortages. Between June 2017 and June 2018, a total of 11,384 EU nationals started work at NHS trusts and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in England, the figures show. However, 10,487 EU nationals, including 4,086 nurses and health visitors, left the health service.

