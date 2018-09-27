Feeling cooler across Britain, but more sunshine tomorrow.

Tonight: Cloud will continue south across England and Wales, where it’ll be milder overnight. Elsewhere, dry with clear skies and turning chilly.

Friday: After a cloudy start in the south it will be a fine day with good spells of sunshine. Cloudier and breezier in the north, with some showers. Feeling cooler.

Weekend: Over the weekend high pressure will keep the weather pattern fairly settled and dry for many areas, with more sunshine to come, although nights will remain chilly.