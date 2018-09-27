Film shows drivers what a close pass is like from cyclist’s perspective

National cycling charity Cycling UK is raising money to equip all police forces with VR headsets so they can show the film to offending motorists.

The footage provides a 360-degree view of what happens when a vehicle overtaking a bike does not leave enough room.

A virtual reality (VR) film has been made to show drivers a close pass from a cyclist’s perspective.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Last year the charity provided forces with mats displaying safe passing distances.

Cycling UK head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore said: “Often drivers pass too close to cyclists out of ignorance rather than though malicious intent.

“If we can get them to change their perspective and see what it’s like from the cyclist’s point of view, we believe this could have a profound effect on driver behaviour.

“Being close passed by a vehicle is sadly an all too familiar and frightening experience.

“If you leave at least 1.5m when passing cyclists – or even more if you’re travelling over 30mph – the road would be much safer for everyone.”

The film has been endorsed by West Midlands Police.

Research by Dr Rachel Aldred from the University of Westminster found that close passes account for a third of threatening encounters experienced by cyclists with vehicles.