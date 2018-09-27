FoI can help restore trust in public authorities, Commissioner says

Freedom of Information (FoI) laws can help restore the “much-needed trust” in public authorities, the Scottish Information Commissioner has said.

Daren Fitzhenry reminded people that the right to request information from public bodies was a “powerful and valuable tool” they could make use of.

Almost three quarters (74%) of FoI requests in 2017-18 resulted in at least some of the information requested being made available, the Commissioner’s annual report said.

And nearly two thirds (65%) of those who appealed through the Commissioner after information was refused had a decision that was either wholly or partially in their favour.

Public bodies across Scotland, including the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Government, all 32 local councils, the NHS, Police Scotland and colleges and universities, are all subject to the legislation.