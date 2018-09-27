Food role appointment a source of shame on Brexit – First Minister

The appointment of a minister for food supplies by the UK Government shows how “catastrophic” the Brexit process has become, according to the First Minister. Nicola Sturgeon said such a situation should be “a source of shame” for the Conservative Party. Her comments during First Minister’s Questions came after it emerged the UK Government has appointed David Rutley MP as the parliamentary under secretary of state for food and animal welfare. Mr Rutley was handed the role at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) earlier in September, with his responsibilities including EU exit readiness and the “food chain”.

SNP MSP Rona MacKay told the Holyrood chamber the UK Government has “quietly appointed a minister for the protection of food supplies – the first time this has happened since World War Two”. She asked Ms Sturgeon: “Does the First Minister agree that when you are contemplating rationing it’s time to stop this Brexit madness?” The First Minister responded: “I think this is news, actually, that would have made most people across the UK really stop in their tracks. “The Tory stewardship of Brexit and the UK as a whole is now proving so catastrophic that they’ve had to appoint a minister for food supplies, which is the first time there’s been such a post held since World War Two.

