Football ticket and cryptocurrency scams emerging threats by fraudsters – report

Fake Euro 2020 tickets, modelling and cryptocurrency scams are among the emerging threats posed by fraudsters, consumers have been warned.

National Trading Standards (NTS) secured a record 230 years in prison sentences and prevented £182 million of losses to consumers in the last year but warned consumers to remain vigilant of “new and emerging threats”.

Illegal skin lightening creams – many of which contain dangerous ingredients such as hydroquinone, corticosteroids and mercury which can seriously damage a person’s health – are also on the increase, according to the NTS’s annual Consumer Harm Report.

It warns of a growth in modelling scams on social media which offer people the opportunity to launch their modelling career but result in the fake agency disappearing with the fee, and intelligence suggesting that major film releases scheduled for next year will trigger larger volumes of counterfeit goods.

Criminals are preparing for Euro 2020 with fake tournament tickets already on sale online and plans for counterfeit merchandise such as replica shirts and tournament memorabilia, the report warns.