Government sells £860m Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock mortgages

The Government has sold off an £860 million mortgage portfolio owned by collapsed lenders Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock to Rothesay Life.

The mortgages had been managed UK Asset Resolution (Ukar), the so-called bad bank that looked after the assets of Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock after their collapse and nationalisation in 2008.

“Following a highly competitive auction, these mortgages will be sold to Rothesay Life, a Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority-regulated firm,” Ukar said on Thursday.

“There will be no changes to the terms and conditions of the mortgages sold. Borrowers do not need to take any action.”