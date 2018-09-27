Guide for social media influencers over product promotion

A guide to help social media influencers and bloggers stick to advertising rules when promoting products has been launched after a number of rulings found followers had been misled. The Committees of Advertising Practice (Cap), the body that writes UK advertising rules, has drawn up the online guide for influencers, in collaboration with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to clarify what counts as an ad and how they must be marked clearly as such. Any posts that result from a brand giving an influencer money, free gifts or any other perk are subject to consumer protection law, and are also subject to UK advertising rules if the brand has control over the content.

Brands and influencers must make sure consumers always know when they are seeing an advertisement, with failure to disclose a commercial relationship leaving both parties at risk of action from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The ASA has banned a number of influencer posts for failing to make clear they were ads. Over the last few years posts from high-profile influencers Louise Thompson, Millie Mackintosh, and Marnie Simpson have been subject to ASA action. The ASA is scrutinising its rules around online advertising over concerns that consumers should not have to “play the detective” with content.

The ASA said it was responding to a trend of advertisers entering into commercial relationships with social media influencers and online publishers, which had sometimes resulted in a “blurring of the lines” between advertising and editorial content. Last month the CMA launched an investigation of social media stars over concerns they were not declaring when they had been paid to post about products and experiences. The CMA said social media influencers could sway the shopping habits of millions with posts endorsing goods or services, but it had concerns that they may not be disclosing they had been paid to do so.

