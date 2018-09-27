IMF boosts financing for crisis-hit Argentina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to increase a lending package with Argentina by 7.1 billion US dollars (£5.3 billion), seeking to calm markets over the country’s ability to meet its debt amid growing economic turmoil.

Argentina had secured 50 billion dollars (£38 billion) in financing as part of a deal worked out with the IMF in June after South America’s second-largest economy was battered by a run on the Argentine peso amid double-digit inflation.

IMF director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that Argentina’s central bank had agreed as part of the deal to intervene in currency markets only in case of extreme circumstances and that the new amount of 57.1 billion dollars (£43.4 billion) would help Argentina’s government face its challenges.

“The Central Bank of Argentina has decided to adopt a floating exchange rate regime without intervention,” Ms Lagarde said at a joint news conference with Argentine economy minister Nicolas Dujovne in New York.

“In the event of extreme overshooting of the exchange rate, the (bank) may conduct limited intervention in foreign exchange markets to prevent disorderly market conditions.”

Argentine Central Bank chief Guido Sandleris later told reporters that under the revised deal, the central bank would initially intervene only by selling 150 million dollars (£114 million) worth of pesos a day when the currency drops below 34 pesos or rises above 44 pesos per US dollar.