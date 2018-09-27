Jury asked to consider whether something went ‘wrong in head’ of killer father

A jury trying a father accused of murdering his eight-year-old daughter has been urged to look past the “obvious horror” of the death in considering his claim of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutors allege that William Billingham, who denies murder, stabbed Mylee Billingham in the chest on January 20 after becoming jealous of her mother’s new relationship.

An eight-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court has been told Mylee suffered a fatal wound inside her father’s bungalow in Brownhills, near Walsall, after he dragged her into the property when her mother slipped over outside.

In his closing speech to the jury, defence QC David Mason cast doubt on claims Billingham had faked his “complete amnesia” for the hours when the killing occurred.

Mr Mason told the court: “How does it help Mr Billingham not to remember what happened? What advantage does it give him? None at all, I suggest.”