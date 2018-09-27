Fire chief Dany Cotton tells Grenfell Inquiry she has memory blanks of the fire due to its 'traumatic nature'

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton has said she still has trouble talking about the Grenfell Tower tragedy or looking at images of the inferno. In a written statement made available to the public inquiry on Thursday and made on February 21, Ms Cotton said she had memory blanks which she believed were "linked to the traumatic nature and sheer scale of the incident." Commissioner Cotton is the most senior fire officer to give evidence during the public inquiry.

She said: "I deliberately didn't write any notes at the time of the incident. "Because I had such poor recall of the night's events and I'd hoped they would improve I have subsequently undergone an accredited counselling technique called EDMR with a view to improving my memory recall." This had not been "terribly successful", she said. She went on: "I'm still finding it very difficult to look at visual images and have conversations about Grenfell. "I'm still responsible for effectively running the London Fire Brigade, and everything else that's involved in that. It would be no good for me to fall apart. "Therefore, I have not spent huge amounts of time in my head looking and thinking about Grenfell Tower. "In speaking to police to provide this statement, this will actually be the first time I have talked through the whole incident."

The Commissioner described the moment she arrived at Grenfell Tower at 2.49am. She said in the statement: "Sitting in my car I could see the tower through my front windscreen. I was still on the phone to Tom (Director of Operations) and said 'What the f***? This can't actually be happening; I can't believe what I'm seeing'. "It just looked like something from a disaster movie. Like a hideous mixture of 'Towering Inferno' and a video I was shown in training school of a high-rise fire in Sao Paulo where people jumped to escape. "I think I said that in as many words to Tom and he just said 'I won't keep you, you need to go, I'll speak to you later'". "So my first words about Grenfell Tower were down the phone to him, and most of them, consisted of the 'F' word."

Ms Cotton said she first went into the tower to reassure and comfort firefighters because she did not know if they would all return from the fire alive. She said: "I recall I actually physically went and touched some firefighters when I spoke to them, because I was not a hundred percent convinced in my mind that everybody was going to come out of there alive. "The building was so hugely involved in fire; you cannot help but compare it to 9/11." She added: "I wanted those firefighter to have a positive reinforced memory before they went into the building of somebody saying nice things to them, being supportive and demonstrating to them that somebody really cared."

Later, Ms Cotton said she was hit by overwhelming anxiety to be committing firefighters into a situation where she couldn't guarantee their safety. She said: "The imperative was to save human life. The right to life is a basic function of human rights and we were servicing that human right. "However, for the first time ever, I had an overwhelming continuous feeling of anxiety, of responsibility in committing firefighters into a building where I could not guarantee their safety. "I've never felt that way before, and I have been in charge at hundreds of large scale operational incidents. "It was a huge responsibility to know how many people were in there and that we were just going to keep committing and committing - even though there was a potential risk - but that was the decision we took."