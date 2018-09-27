London fire chief plagued by traumatic memory loss since Grenfell, inquiry hears

Traumatic memory loss has plagued the head of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) following the Grenfell Tower fire, she revealed.

Commissioner Dany Cotton told of how she struggled to talk about the tragedy or look at images of the inferno in the months after the blaze in June last year.

She revealed she has experienced significant memory gaps following the catastrophic tower block fire, and has received therapy to help her process the trauma.

One of the key events she was still unable to recall was when she was almost hit as a large piece of debris crashed down from the tower, with colleagues fearing she had narrowly escaped death.

In a written statement to police, shared with the public inquiry into the fire, Ms Cotton said: “I’m still finding it very difficult to look at visual images and have conversations about Grenfell.

“I’m still responsible for effectively running the London Fire Brigade, and everything else that’s involved in that. It would be no good for me to fall apart.

“Therefore, I have not spent huge amounts of time in my head looking and thinking about Grenfell Tower.

“In speaking to police to provide this statement, this will actually be the first time I have talked through the whole incident.”