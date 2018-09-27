Low-energy diet for obese ‘could ease pressure on GPs’

A diet which replaces food with soups and shakes can help obese people achieve significant sustained weight loss, new research suggests. UK patients with a BMI over 30, who ate just 810 calories per day, lost an average of almost 24lb (11kg) in one year, according to a study published in journal BMJ. The researchers, from the University of Oxford, suggest total diet replacement programmes should be recommended by doctors and could ease pressure on GPs treating obesity-related illness.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The trial involved 278 obese adults in Oxfordshire, who were split into two groups. The first were enrolled on a GP weight management programme, receiving advice and support from a practice nurse. The second were offered a low-energy total diet replacement plan for 24 weeks. Participants on the programme, provided by Cambridge Weight Plan UK, reduced their intake to 810 calories a day using specially designed soups, shakes and bars, and also took supplements. They were given these products for eight weeks, before gradually re-introducing normal food, and also received diet counselling. After 12 weeks on the programme, they were encouraged to continue replacing one meal a day with a replacement product. The study found participants on the diet replacement plan lost an average of 23.6lb (10.7kg) after 12 months, 16lb (7.2kg) more than those on a GP practice programme. They also had a greater reduced risk of developing heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Almost half (45%) of obese people on the low-energy diet achieved weight loss of more than 10%, compared with just 15% of patients receiving help from their GP.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.