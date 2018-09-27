Man killed as cherry-picker collides with bus

A man has died following a collision between a cherry-picker and a bus – the second incident involving such vehicles in 12 hours.

Police were called to a report of a crash in Balkerach Street, Doune, near Stirling, at around 10.25am on Thursday.

The 26-year-old man in the cherry-picker bucket suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been notified.”

The crash came just 12 hours after a man was taken to hospital following a collision between a cherry-picker and a bus in Glasgow.