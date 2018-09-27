Man to stand trial next year over suspected terror attack at Westminster

A terror suspect accused of attempting to murder members of the public and police officers in an attack outside the Houses of Parliament is due to stand trial next year.

Salih Khater, 29, allegedly drove his silver Ford Fiesta into cyclists and pedestrians before swerving towards police officers and crashing into a security barrier.

The Sudanese-born suspect, who is a British citizen, was arrested by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster last month.

Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after the crash.

Khater, of Highgate Street, Birmingham, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The charges state he attempted to murder people at the junction of Parliament Square and Abingdon Street and police officers in Abingdon Street on August 14.