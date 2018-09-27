Minister refuses to give date for children’s ward to fully reopen

The Health Secretary has refused to give a target date for the restoration of a round-the-clock service at a children’s ward.

The paediatric ward at St John’s Hospital in Livingston, West Lothian, has been closed to out-of-hours inpatients since July 2017 due to staff shortages.

MSPs have repeatedly called for the service to be returned to normal, as hundreds of young patients and their families have faced ambulance transfers to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.

In an update to Parliament, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said NHS Lothian has put in place an improved recruitment plan, committed to over-recruitment to avoid future staffing problems on the ward and has hired trainees.

She has asked the director-general for health and social care and the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland to review progress on this plan and report to her in January.