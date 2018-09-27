Advertisement

More stunning pictures received from Ryugu asteroid after first ever landing

The surface of Ryugu captured by a MINERVA-II1 rover Credit: JAXA

More stunning images have been received from rovers which were landed on the surface of an asteroid - the first time the feat has been achieved.

The Japanese Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) said it had successfully deployed the rovers from the unmanned spacecraft Hayabusa2 to the surface of asteroid Ryugu on Monday.

Now Hayabusa2 has sent back a second set of images, and even a short 15-frame movie.

The rovers, named MINERVA-II1, move about on Ryugu by hopping, which makes traversing the rock easier due to its extremely low gravity.

The hop was pictured in action with three successive photos.

The rover begins its hop on Ryugu Credit: JAXA
Credit: JAXA
The rover completes its hop Credit: JAXA

The spacecraft is set to release a German-French lander called Mascot carrying four observation devices in early October and a bigger rover called Minerva-II-2 next year.

Posting the images, JAXA said: "Please take a moment to enjoy “standing” on this new world."